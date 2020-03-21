Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 7

Kenton

A celebration of life for Pursealeane Harmony “Baby Sis” Davis will be held at a later date.

She died Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton. Memorial contributions for the family can be made to the funeral home.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

