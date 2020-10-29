Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 4

Kenton

Services for Quentin Ellcessor will be private.

He died unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2020 in Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Quentin’s parents and family would like to thank the whole Kenton Community from the bottom of their hearts. The outpouring of love and support over the last few days has helped carry them during the hardest times in their lives. It is all greatly appreciated.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!