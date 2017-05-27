Age, 96

Delphos

R. Jane Stallkamp, 96, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Vancrest of Ada.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

Burial will be at a later date in St. John’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth St., Delphos, where a Catholic Ladies of Columbia Chapter 40 service will be held at 4:00 p.m., and a Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vancrest of Ada or the Delphos Thrift Shop.

Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!