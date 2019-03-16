Home Obituaries Rachel M. Osbun

Rachel M. Osbun

Posted on March 16, 2019
age 90, Kenton

A graveside service for Rachel M. Osbun will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Grove Cemetery, Kenton.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rachel to Angels for the Elderly, 214 E. Ohio St., Kenton, OH 43326.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.

She died on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

