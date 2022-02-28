Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ralph Calvin Dunson

Services for Ralph Calvin Dunson, 77 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday.

He died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the donors’ choice.

