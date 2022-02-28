Ralph Calvin Dunson Posted on February 28, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Ralph Calvin Dunson Services for Ralph Calvin Dunson, 77 will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Willis Moe. Burial will follow at Dunkirk Cemetery. Friends may call 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday. He died on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton. Memorial contributions may be made to the donors’ choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!