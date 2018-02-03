Ralph Charles Martell

A celebration of life for Ralph Martell will be on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Abundant Life Assembly of God, 1010 E. Franklin St., Kenton, OH 43326 with Pastor James Goldsmith officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the Royal Rangers Program at Abundant Life Assembly of God.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

The Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

He passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, February 1, 2018.

