Ralph E. Fisher

Ralph Eugene Fisher, 78, of Forest, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loving family on February 7, 2022.

Ralph’s memory will live on with his wife of 18 years, Patricia; two sons, Ralph Fisher of Medina, and Edward Fisher of Bellefontaine; three daughters, Anna Wedemeier and Audrey Pallizi, both of Medina, and Sara Valentine of Richwood; twelve grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with Ralph’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500) has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com

