Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 65

Pensacola, FL

Ralph L. Yauger, 65, an incredibly brilliant, kind, loving, gentle giant died March 10, 2021, in Pensacola, FL.

In lieu of a service, the family will have a private ceremony of his life and his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico per his last wishes.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross or Veteran’s support groups such as https://giveanhour.org/ and https://www.uso.org/.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!