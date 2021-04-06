Ralph L. Yauger Posted on April 6, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 65Pensacola, FL Ralph L. Yauger, 65, an incredibly brilliant, kind, loving, gentle giant died March 10, 2021, in Pensacola, FL. In lieu of a service, the family will have a private ceremony of his life and his ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico per his last wishes. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Red Cross or Veteran’s support groups such as https://giveanhour.org/ and https://www.uso.org/. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!