Services for Ralph M. Spradlin, 85 will begin at noon on Wednesday, March 30 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Amber Rex. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger with graveside military services conducted by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guard.

Friends may call 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home.

He died at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

