Services for Ralph W. Keller will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by the Rev. Brian Krause. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 6-8 p.m. on Friday and until time of services Saturday. A Grange service will begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

He died at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Springview Manor, Lima.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1925 in Columbus to the late Wilson George and Helen D. (Chestley) Keller Sr. On Nov. 22, 1947 Ralph married his beloved wife Twylah Marie (Heil) Keller and they were married for 27 years. Ralph and Twylah had five children, three surviving and two stillborn. Twylah preceded him in death on July 1, 1974.

Surviving are three children, Daniel Allen (Christina Walton, fiancée) Keller of Ada, Rosalie June Keller Spano of Painesville and Robert Dean (Suzanne) Keller of Haskins; four grandchildren, Matthew (Tracey) East, Lauren Keller (Danny) Quintana, Nicholas Robert Keller and Michael Spano; two great-grandchildren, Cole East and Isabella East and a sister, Juanita Joyce (Richard B.) Morris of Glendale, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Penney Elaine Keller and George Ann Keller; a son-in-law, Lawrence Joseph Spano; and nine siblings. Merrill Clifford Keller, Wilson George Keller Jr., Lloyd L. “Tom” Keller, Leslie Wilson Keller, Ray Sheeley, Art Sheeley, Virginia Cashell, Urfe Keller and George R. Keller.

At the age of 16, Ralph worked at the Lima Locomotive Works during WWII from 1941-1945. He was employed by Garwood Industries in Findlay from 1954-1959. Ralph was employed for 31 years at Ford Lima Engine Plant as a journeyman pipefitter and a UAW member, retiring in January 1991.

Ralph and Twylah were life-long farmers.

He enjoyed fishing in Michigan and Canada, motorcycle riding and was an avid water skier and square dancer.

Ralph was a 65-year member of the Liberty-McDonald Grange in Ada and achieved 7th degree status as a Granger.

He was a long-ago member of the International Organization of Odd Fellows.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com