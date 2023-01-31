There will be no services held for Ramona Lynn (Bowers) Lewis, 74 of Kenton. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ramona passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ramona’s honor may be made to the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

