Rance Jay Harp, 59 of Kenton, passed away in his home surrounded by his family at 3:48 a.m. on Friday, December 1, 2017.

Funeral services for Rance J. Harp will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Bishop officiating. Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 4, 2017 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Silver Creek Methodist Church and/or the Hardin County Fair Foundation. On line condolences may be shared with the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

