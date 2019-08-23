Age, 63

Bluffton

Randal L. Anderson, 63, passed away on August 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethel Church of Christ, 4014 Co Rd 304, Ada. Pastor Randy Allen officiating.

Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery near Bluffton following the service.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services in Bluffton and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of Christ or the Armes Family Cancer Care Center, Findlay.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!