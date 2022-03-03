Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Randy E. Boose age 63 of Forest died Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at his residence.

Visitation is from 9:30AM-12:00PM Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. A graveside service will be held at 12:30PM Saturday, March 5, 2022 in Hueston Cemetery with Rev. Rex Roth officiating.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com send a condolence or share a memory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Forest Jackson Public Library in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

