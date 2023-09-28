Randy Patton, 63, of Dunkirk, died Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Bridge Hospice Care Center.

There will be a graveside service on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Dunkirk Cemetery, Dunkirk, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to Wise Funeral Service, 129 W. Warren St, Bucyrus, OH, to help family with expenses. Expressions of sympathy are encouraged to be shared on Randy’s guestbook at www.wisefuneral.com.

