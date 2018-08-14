Ray E. Berry Posted on August 14, 2018 0 0 39 Ray E. Berry Age, 90 Kenton Services for Ray E. Berry will be held at a later date. He died Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription