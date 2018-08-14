Home Obituaries Ray E. Berry

Ray E. Berry

Posted on August 14, 2018
Ray E. Berry
Ray E. Berry

Age, 90
Kenton

Services for Ray E. Berry will be held at a later date.

He died Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Kenton Nursing and Rehab.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

