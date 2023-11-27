Raymond Edward Bobson, age 97 of Columbus, OH, died peacefully, Thursday, November 22, 2023 at Otterbein Senior Living in Columbus, OH.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Payne Chapel AME Church, 437 N. Market St, Kenton where the family will receive friends from 10:30 AM Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Payne Chapel AME Church.

