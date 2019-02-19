Age, 95

Ridgeway

Services for Raymond Hord will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastors David Robertson and Dennis Burns.

Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

He died on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

