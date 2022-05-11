Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Graveside services for Raymond R. Burton, 80 will begin at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13 in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest.

He died Monday, May 9, 2022 at his residence.

He was born Feb. 24, 1942 to the late George and Lillian Burton. He married Betty Nelson on Oct. 11, 1960 and she preceded him in death on Feb. 25, 2022.

Surviving are a son, Kevin (Anita) Burton of Forest; three daughters, Betty Jo (Mark) Obenour of Dunkirk, Lil (Larry) Shepherd of Dunkirk and Shelly (Ronnie) Nease of Forest; and two stsisters, Hazel Horn of Forest and Janet Baldridge of Findlay.

He was preceded in death by a son, Benjamin Burton, four brothers and six sisters.