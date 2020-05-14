Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 91

Marion

A graveside service for Reba Anita Vance will be held later at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Mt. Victory.

She died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302

The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com.

