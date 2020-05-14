Reba Anita Vance Posted on May 14, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 91Marion A graveside service for Reba Anita Vance will be held later at Wolf Creek Cemetery in Mt. Victory. She died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Marion General Hospital. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Rd. Marion, Ohio 43302 The Boyd-Born Funeral Home is honored to be helping the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.boydbornfuneralhome.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!