Rebecca A. Frederick, age 74, of Columbus, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at The Laurels of West Columbus.

Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Gregg King officiating. Burial will be in Dola Cemetery, Dola.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dola Presbyterian Church.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.

