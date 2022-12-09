Rebecca Ann Francis, 42 of rural Forest, passed away at Marion General Hospital on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

At her request, no services will be held at this time with a burial to be scheduled at a later date at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com

Services in care of STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

