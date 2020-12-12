Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Kenton

Rebecca Sue “Becky” Craig, 83 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

A graveside service for Becky will begin at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Hale Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother.

Rev. Randall Forester will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to donate to the Hardin County Dog Shelter or the Kenton Full Gospel Bread of Life Food Pantry.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

