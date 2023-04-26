Rebecca Sue (Nims) Whitaker, 58, of Kenton, Ohio passed away on April 23, 2023 after a 4.5 year battle with cholangiocarcinoma.

Visitation will be on Thursday April 27, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 pm at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton, Ohio. Funeral services will be Friday April 28, 2023, beginning at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Kenton, Ohio.

The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Price-McElroy funeral home, or in lieu of flowers, all donations be sent to Not by Choice Outreach in Kenton, Ohio.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

