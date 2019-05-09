Age, 96

Bellefontaine

Rev. A.W. “Blackie” Purdin, 96, of Bellefontaine passed away peacefully at Mary Rutan Hospital, Bellefontaine on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Pastor Gary Brown will officiate a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on May 11, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine.

Visitation will be Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with Masonic services being held at 7 p.m.

Burial will be in Huntsville Cemetery with military honors provided by the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God Youth Fund, 1000 E. Brown Ave, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311 or to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

