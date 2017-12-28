Age, 87

Stow

The Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer, 87, died December 23, 2017 surrounded by his family.

The Rev. Dr. Peter Wiley will conduct a service Thursday, December 28th at 11 AM at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora St., Hudson 44236.

All are welcome to stay for visitation and a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.

There will be a private burial at Silver Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church or Habitat for Humanity.

(REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!