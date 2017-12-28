Home Obituaries Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer

Posted on December 28, 2017
Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer
Age, 87
Stow

The Rev. Dr. Lawrence T. Holmer, 87, died December 23, 2017 surrounded by his family.

The Rev. Dr. Peter Wiley will conduct a service Thursday, December 28th at 11 AM at the First Congregational Church of Hudson, 47 Aurora St., Hudson 44236.

All are welcome to stay for visitation and a luncheon at the church immediately following the service.

There will be a private burial at Silver Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church or Habitat for Humanity.

(REDMON,STOW,330-688-6631)

