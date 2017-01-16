Age, 84

Chillicothe

Services for the Rev. Gerald Eugene Erter will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Ware Funeral Home in Chillicothe by Pastor Michael Rhoades.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. today and one hour prior to services Tuesday.

He died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 peacefully at his home with his wife at his side.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord United Methodist Church and Walnut Street United Methodist Church of Chillicothe, Ohio.

Visitors may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.

