Rev. John Orris Gradwohl

Age, 84
Lee's Summit, Missouri

A memorial service for Rev. John Orris Gradwohl will begin at 2 p.m. May 16, 2020 at Chapel Hill Presbyterian, Blue Springs, Mo. He died Sunday evening, Feb. 23, 2020 at St. Luke's East Hospital.