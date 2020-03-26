Home Obituaries Rev. John Orris Gradwohl

Rev. John Orris Gradwohl

Posted on March 26, 2020
0
Age, 84

Lee’s Summit, Missouri

A memorial service for Rev. John Orris Gradwohl will begin at 2 p.m. May 16, 2020 at Chapel Hill Presbyterian, Blue Springs, Mo.

He died Sunday evening, Feb. 23, 2020 at St. Luke’s East Hospital.

