Posted on January 11, 2021
Age, 82
Forest

A graveside service for the Rev. Robert D. Smith will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Oceola Cemetery by the Rev. James Robinette with miitary honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. 

He died at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Forest.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Forest Church of God – Food Pantry and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

