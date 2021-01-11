Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Forest

A graveside service for the Rev. Robert D. Smith will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Oceola Cemetery by the Rev. James Robinette with miitary honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

He died at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Forest.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Forest Church of God – Food Pantry and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

