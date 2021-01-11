Rev. Robert D. Smith Posted on January 11, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 82Forest A graveside service for the Rev. Robert D. Smith will begin at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at the Oceola Cemetery by the Rev. James Robinette with miitary honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard. He died at 2:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Forest. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Forest Church of God – Food Pantry and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!