Age, 92

Wadsworth

Longtime resident of Wadsworth, Ohio from 1958-2005, Reverend Robert Charles Johnson passed away peacefully in his sleep at Willowbrook Christian Community, Delaware, Ohio on January 15, 2021. His devoted wife, Betsy of 67 years was by his side. Both Bob and Betsy had contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The Johnsons and extended family would like to thank all the Willowbrook Christian Community staff for the loving care they gave to Bob and the support and comfort they continue to provide for Betsy during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth and Willowbrook Christian Community Staff Christmas Fund. A Celebration of Life service will be held later in the year.

