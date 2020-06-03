Home Obituaries Rex A. Pfeiffer

Rex A. Pfeiffer

Posted on June 3, 2020
0
Age, 60
Kenton

A private graveside service for Rex A. Pfeiffer will be held at Grove Cemetery.

He died on Monday, June 1, 2020 at Kenton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

