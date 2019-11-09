Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 83

Upper Sandusky

Services for Rex D. Hankins will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Denny DeLong. Burial will be at a later date.

Friends may call from noon-2 p.m. on Tuesday.

He died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at Laurel’s of Coldwater in Coldwater, Mich.

He was born on August 3, 1936 in Wyandot County to Darrell W. and Mary K. Hankins. He married Norma VanBuskirk on November 14, 1954 in Marseilles United Methodist Church and she died June 10, 2019.

Rex is survived by four children, Debra Crawford of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Rob Dale (Kelly) Hankins of Lorain, Randy (Vickie) Hankins of Galion and Diane (Bob Garza) Hankins of Quincy, Michigan; nine grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a sister, Peg McAllister of Upper Sandusky.

Rex grew up on a dairy farm in Mifflin Township and went on to work and serve as manager for Landmark in Kirby for many years. Upon retirement, he also worked in sales at the former Crow Motors and then Reineke’s Motors in Upper Sandusky, and along with his wife Norma, managed for a number of years a condo association in Florida.

He was a life member of the BPOE #83 in Upper Sandusky.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Sandusky Park Board or the Wyandot County Fair and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be made at www.lucasbatton.com.