A funeral service with military rites for Rex Earl Canfield, 87 of Belle Center, will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at the McDonald Township Hall with Pastor John Foster officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview McDonald Cemetery. A meal will be held at the McDonald Township Hall following the service. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Rex’s honor may be made to Mt. Zion Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!