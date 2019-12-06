Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 93

Ada

Services for Rhea E. Hall will begin at noon on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Donald Webb. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday.

She died at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Vancrest of Ada.

She was born in Hardin County on July 29, 1926 to the late Frank and Aurabelle (Sowers) Shadley. On Dec. 21, 1942 Rhea married Oscar Hall and he preceded her in death on Sept. 5, 1994.

Surviving are her son, Ronnie (Naomi) Hall; two grandchildren, Donnie Hall and Becky (Hall) Tyler; five great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren; two good friends, Betty Bolen and Beatrice Collins and their families; five nieces, Judy (Lynn) Ritchie, Patti Hall, Gloria (Gary) Grappy, Marilyn (Larry) Vivolo and Brenda Carson and two nephews, Dennis Shadley and Kim Shadley.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Shadley and Willis Shadley.

Rhea retired in 1985 from Wilson Sporting Goods in Ada after working as a sewer and stamper. She attended the United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation and/or Freewill Baptist Church of McGuffey and/or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.