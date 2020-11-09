Home Obituaries Richard A. “Dick” Downer

Richard A. “Dick” Downer

Posted on November 9, 2020
0
Age, 86
Ada

Private family services for Richard A. “Dick” Downer will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post 9381.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service. 

He died at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

