Richard Alexander Willson Posted on February 24, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 62Millersburg Richard Alexander Willson, age 62, passed away on December 22, 2020 at the Scenic Pointe Nursing Center in Millersburg, Ohio, following a lengthy illness. Following cremation, his ashes will be interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!