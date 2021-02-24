Home Obituaries Richard Alexander Willson

Richard Alexander Willson

Posted on February 24, 2021
0
Age, 62
Millersburg

Richard Alexander Willson, age 62, passed away on December 22, 2020 at the Scenic Pointe Nursing Center in Millersburg, Ohio, following a lengthy illness.

Following cremation, his ashes will be interred at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton.

