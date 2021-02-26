Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 96

Kenton

Richard Dean, 96 of Kenton, died peacefully Tuesday morning February 23, 2021 at his home.

Public Graveside services will be held Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the LaRue Cemetery, Pastor Mark Bishop will officiate.

Private calling hours will be held.

Memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!