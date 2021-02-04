Richard Dewayne Ramge Posted on February 4, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 69Lebanon Richard Dewayne Ramge, age 69 of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. At his request, no service will be held. Condolences may be sent to Sue Ramge, 1165 Poplar Hill Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ILDC Indian Lake Development Corporation (https://www.facebook.com/ILDC1983/), PO Box 103, Russells Point, OH 43348. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!