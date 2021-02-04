Home Obituaries Richard Dewayne Ramge

Richard Dewayne Ramge

Posted on February 4, 2021
Age, 69
Lebanon

Richard Dewayne Ramge, age 69 of Lebanon, Ohio passed away Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, OH.

At his request, no service will be held.

Condolences may be sent to Sue Ramge, 1165 Poplar Hill Drive, Lebanon, OH 45036.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ILDC Indian Lake Development Corporation (https://www.facebook.com/ILDC1983/), PO Box 103, Russells Point, OH 43348.

