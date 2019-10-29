Age, 77

Kenton

Visitation for Richard “Dick” L. Tracy will be 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. Burial will take place at a later date.

He died on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on Aug. 17, 1942 in McVitty to the late John and Evidene (Kelly) Tracy. On June 30, 1963 he married Angie Stephens and she survives in Kenton.

Also surviving are a daughter, Stephanie (Alan) Nichols of Alger; two sons, Todd (Colleen) Tracy of Urbana and Dean (Lacha Garmon) Tracy of Kenton; two sisters, Evelyn Haudenschield of Kenton and Roberta (Tom) Dennis of Kenton; eight grandchildren, Heather Tracy, Benjamin (Madison) Tracy, Jacob Tracy, Jennifer Tracy, Samantha Tracy, Markus Nichols, Molly Nichols and Elizabeth Nichols; five great-grandchildren, Caidin Tracy, Ava LeWallen, Brantley Tracy, Saverrah Walker and Saebien Walker and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, LaDonna Null, Audrey Ensminger, Garnet Jacobs and Loretta Stalter and four brothers, Carl Tracy, Robert Tracy, William Tracy and John Tracy.

Dick worked many different jobs throughout his career. He was employed with International Car, Rockwell, Super X, WKTN, ATI, and Carter Steel.

He was a past president of the Kenton Jaycees.

Dick was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed tinkering around his garage and could fix anything and was willing to help anyone.

Dick’s true passion was his family. He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, and would become actively involved in any activity he could to spend time with them.

Memorial donations may be made to donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.