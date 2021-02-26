Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Mount Victory

Funeral services for Richard “Dick” P. Cummings will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with John Watkins Sr. Minister officiating. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Claibourne emetery in Richwood following the funeral. riends nd family may visit from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services.

He died on February 24, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital surrounded by his family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Rushsylvania Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!