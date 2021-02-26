Richard “Dick” P. Cummings Posted on February 26, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 87Mount Victory Funeral services for Richard “Dick” P. Cummings will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with John Watkins Sr. Minister officiating. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Claibourne emetery in Richwood following the funeral. riends nd family may visit from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home. Masks will be required and Covid-19 protocols should be followed at all services. He died on February 24, 2021 at the Marion General Hospital surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Rushsylvania Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!