Richard Donald "Shorty" Ralph Posted on June 16, 2021

Age, 87
Kenton

Services for Richard Donald "Shorty" Ralph will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 18 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will be in Grove Cemetery at a later date. Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

He died June 14, 2021 at the Hardin Hills Health Center in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a memorial to the Hardin Hills Activity Fund.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.