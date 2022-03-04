Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Richard Eugene Willson

Visitation for Richard will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from 11-12pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 W. Hardin Street Findlay, Ohio. The burial liturgy will begin at 12 pm, with Father John Drymon officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery, 15443 OH-309, Kenton, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s honor to the Forest Jackson Public Library, 102 W Lima St, Forest, OH. 45843.

Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting coldrencrates.com

