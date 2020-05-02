Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Kenton

A family-only funeral service for Richard G. “Rick” Smith will begin at 1 p.m. Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor David Kiper. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.

Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

He died on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family c/o Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

