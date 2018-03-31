Home Obituaries Richard H. ‘Dick’ Irwin

Richard H. ‘Dick’ Irwin

Posted on March 31, 2018
0
0
65
Richard Irwin
Richard Irwin
age 82, Findlay

A memorial service for Richard H. “Dick” Irwin will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. Burial will follow in Houcktown Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to Bridge Hospice Care.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

He died Thursday morning, March 29, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Bessie Prater

    Bessie Prater

    Services for Bessie Prater will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, …
    March 31, 2018
    1 min read
  • Harald Wyndham

    Harold P. Wyndham

    Harald P. Wyndham, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on March 20, 2018 embraced by th…
    March 31, 2018
    2 min read
  • Echo Southwick Baker Hanno

    Echo Southwick Baker Hanno

    Age, 91 Byhalia Graveside services for Echo Southwick Baker Hanno will be at 11 a.m. Satur…
    March 30, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply