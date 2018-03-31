A memorial service for Richard H. “Dick” Irwin will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crates Funeral Home, Arlington. Burial will follow in Houcktown Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to Bridge Hospice Care.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

He died Thursday morning, March 29, 2018 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

