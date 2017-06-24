Home Obituaries Richard L. Purcell

Richard L. Purcell

Posted on June 24, 2017
0
0
4
Richard Purcell
Richard Purcell
age 68, Kenton

A celebration of life service for Richard L. Purcell will be at 11:30 Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Forbing Community Center, 122 N. Main St., Kenton by Pastor Dave Dooley.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to France Lake-Saulisberry Park in care of the funeral home.

Online condolence may be expressed at pricefh.com

He died at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Sandra S. Arn

    Arrangements for Sandra S. Arn are pending at Price -McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton. …
    June 24, 2017
    18 second read
  • Bonnie Morris

    Bonnie Sue Morris

    A memorial service for Bonnie Sue Morris will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Forest United…
    June 24, 2017
    2 min read

  • Colten Lee Abbey

    Age, 15 Harrod Services for Colten Lee Abbey will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lima Fir…
    June 22, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply