A celebration of life service for Richard L. Purcell will be at 11:30 Saturday, July 1, 2017 at Forbing Community Center, 122 N. Main St., Kenton by Pastor Dave Dooley.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services.

Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements.

Memorials may be made to France Lake-Saulisberry Park in care of the funeral home.

Online condolence may be expressed at pricefh.com

He died at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his family.

