Age, 66

Lima

formerly of Kenton

A celebration of Life for Richard Lee “Rick” Burgbacher will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course, Kenton.

He died on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Rick to the Veterans Memorial Park Golf Course or to Hardin Northern Athletic Boosters.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

