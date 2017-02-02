age 81, Wharton

Services for Richard M. “Colonel” Boose will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest by Dr. Richard VanHorn and Wes Shrider. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Friends may call 2-8 p.m. Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wharton Church of God, Hospice of Wyandot County, Flag City Honor Flight or American Diabetes Association in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Upper Sandusky.

