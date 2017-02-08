age 91, Upper Sandusky

Services for Richard R. Miller will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by Pastor Rick Snyder. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with full military honors conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

He died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

He was born April 27, 1925 to the late Verlie Miller and Pearl Rutter. He was married for 66 years to Mary Lou Wall-Miller who preceded him in death in 2012.

Surviving are two sons, Richard II (Alice) Miller of Upper Sandusky and John (Bonnie) Miller of Upper Sandusky; a daughter, Rebecca Lab of Upper Sandusky; eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lester (Thelma) Miller and William (Ruth) Miller.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tony Lab and five sisters, Chlotta Sayre Shackleford, Lavetta Sayre, Ramona Simonis, Beverly Howard and Bonnie June Miller.

Richard was a World War II Army veteran. He spent much of his time farming and was a school bus driver for Upper Sandusky Schools for 35 years.

He was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church-Marseilles circuit.

He was a former member of the Masons, VFW and AMVETS.

Memorial contributions can be made to Wyandot County Hospice and Salem United Methodist Church, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Avenue, Upper Sandusky, Ohio 43351.

Condolences may be sent to www.BringmanClark.com.