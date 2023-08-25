Richard “Rick” Slack

A celebration of life for Richard Slack will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Rick passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his residence.

Memorial donations in Richard’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

