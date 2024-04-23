Richard Totman Wolever, age 75, of St. Pete Beach, Florida, died peacefully Tuesday, April 16, 2024 surrounded by family.

The family will hold private services at a later date.

Underwood Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com. A medical scholarship is being created in Dr. Richard T. Wolever’s memory and contributions may be made to Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 E. Palmer Road, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311. Online donations may be made on the Mary Rutan website at: foundation.maryrutan.org.

